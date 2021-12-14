FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 10 return date: ‘Incendiary’

Curious to learn the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 10 return date after tonight’s installment, or to get more details on what’s next? Rest assured that we’re happy to help across both fronts here!

Unfortunately, we do have to start off this piece with a heavy dose of bad news: There is no new installment on the air next week. We’re entering now a holiday hiatus, otherwise known as the same thing to happens to every CBS show this time of year. All in all, though, it’s not like the network is keeping the show off the air forever here in the slightest. FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 10 is going to be airing come Tuesday, January 4, and we’ve even got the full synopsis below with more updates as to what lies ahead:

“Incendiary” – The team hunts for a young man who is using napalm-style bombs to attack his targets. Also, with Tali away, Jess and Sarah begin to adjust to their empty nest, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those unaware, this night is going to be when you also see new episodes of the flagship show and then also FBI: International, which is coming back after not airing a new episode tonight. All three shows will also be back to their normal timeslots.

Be prepared for some big stuff in January! If we had to make a prediction here, we’d say that you’ll get installments of all three shows for a good chunk of the month leading into the Olympics in February.

