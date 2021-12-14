Riverdale season 6 episode 6 return date for KJ Apa, cast

Following the five-part Rivervale event, it only makes sense to want the Riverdale season 6 episode 6 return date!

Unfortunately, we should go ahead and kick things off here by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode next week, or even next month. This five-episode event was more or less on its own little island and in the aftermath of it, we’re forced to wait for a good while in order to see what the future holds.

When we do see Riverdale back on the air on Sunday, March 6 (that’s right — another new night), you can probably expect the series to look and feel a little more similar to the first five seasons in terms of its tone and continuity. These Rivervale episodes have seemingly existed more as a way for the show to tip its cap to a lot of the various iterations of these characters who have existed in the comics over the years. We think it’s been fun, and a great little way to have these stories stand on their own — yet, there is still a reason to get back to what we’ve come to know and love.

There’s also another important reason for the show to revert back to its old ways here: The uncertainty that exists surrounding its future. While we hope that we’re going to get a season 7, we’re at that point in the run now where it starts to get a little more difficult to guarantee anything. Typically, around season 7 is when shows start to get a little more expensive to produce, and that could be a consideration as The CW and Warner Bros. figure out what to do here.

