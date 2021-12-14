Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 9 spoilers

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We know that FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are on the air. What about the latest edition of the franchise?

Well, let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit strange. Despite there being new episodes of the other two shows on the air tonight, strangely we don’t have the same good news to share about FBI: International. Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a little while to see what’s coming up there. How long! Think in terms of from now until Tuesday, January 4. It’s hard to know why CBS opted to not air an episode tonight, other than that they may have plans that better reveal themselves in the new year.

While you endure the long hiatus here, the best thing that we can do is offer up the full FBI: International season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some more news on where things could go from here:

“One Kind of Madman” – The team jets to Bulgaria when terrorists hold hostage for millions in cryptocurrency a concert hall filled with multinational student performers and their families. Also, Raines is intent on proving his field skills, and Forrester receives news of their dog, Tank, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The one thing that we can go ahead and say with confidence is this: Don’t view the lack of a new episode tonight as some sort of evidence that the show’s in serious danger. It already has a full-season order and based on the ratings, there’s a good chance a season 2 renewal will be coming.

