The Bachelorette spoilers: A fantasy suite twist for Michelle Young, final 3?

Tonight, The Bachelorette is finally back on ABC, and it’s bringing with it one of the most important parts of the season: Fantasy suites. This is typically one of the most emotional episodes of the season for the lead, mostly because they’re having to decide between three people who they care about on some level.

Based on the latest promo below, it also appears as though this isn’t one of those instances where the lead (in this case, Michelle Young) is sending someone home early. There is no obvious third-place finisher here, to the point where things are going to get competitive between the guys and they’re struggling immensely in order to figure out where they stand with her. Is that going to lead Brandon to make a last-minute plea at the Rose Ceremony? That’s what it looks like, but we know that some of these previews can be intentionally deceiving.

One of the things that we feel entering the episode tonight is that unless something truly shocking takes place, we’re looking at a battle between Joe and Brandon to make it to the finale. Nayte felt like the favorite from the very first night and while there have been some hiccups here and there, we think that she still feels like he is the right person for her moving forward.

If you are one of the other two guys and on the outside looking in, we suppose that there are some big-time challenges that you are facing here. You probably want to find a way to look better in her eyes, but they need to ensure that they focus on themselves, as opposed to just trying to make Nayte look bad in some way.

Brace yourself for a shocking twist during Fantasy Suites TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette. Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/Alm5RSN2cp — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 14, 2021

