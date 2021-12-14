Riverdale season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Cole Sprouse talks 100th episode!

Are you ready for Riverdale season 6 episode 5 to arrive on The CW tonight? We hope so, as it’s one of the biggest milestones to date. It’s the 100th episode! Not only that, but it’s also the end of the epic Rivervale event that’s been going on the past several weeks.

To call the story tonight bizarre isn’t quite doing it justice. There are multiple timelines, alternate universes, and also a chance to sort out what we’ve been seeing the bulk of the season so far. There’s also a chance to dive into a world that is more akin to what actually exists in the Archie Comics, one that is a little more wholesome and reflective of these characters’ origins.

So what’s the goal of everything you see tonight? Speaking to TV Insider, Cole Sprouse himself does a great job of setting the stage for what lies ahead:

“One of the biggest questions throughout the six seasons and especially throughout the 100 episodes has been a sort of tonal question: where we fit in terms of campiness, where we fit in terms of sort of large silly stories. I think this episode does a really great job of showing a connective tissue between the Archie comics history, like a lineage of digests, and where the show sits … This episode does a really great job discussing why the world exists the way it does and also brings back a lot of the parts of the show that fans have really enjoyed. There’s a lot of interaction between the cast. There’s a lot of world building and lore questions that are answered. And we get to play around with multiple Jugheads and various attitudes.”

In addition to celebrate the entirety of the show so far, don’t be surprised if the 100th episode also lays the course for a VERY interesting second part of the season. Remember, this is the final episode until March!

