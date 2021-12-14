All American season 4 episode 8: Where’s the first promo?

Last night’s new episode of All American season 4 ended with a couple of big stunners. Take, for starters, the idea that Spencer could be expelled. Then, you’re also adding to this the fact that Grandpa Willy’s life is on the line, and there is a serious chance entering episode 8 that he doesn’t make it out alive.

We know that the football drama is coming back on The CW in February, but where’s the first promo for it? This is one of the things that was most unusual about what the network opted to do last night. Rather than give any sort of substantial preview for whatever the future could hold, we instead got a tease for the upcoming Dynasty Christmas event airing next week. Of course, we’re not altogether shocked that the network wanted to promote that show, even if promoting Dynasty has never been their top priority. It’s still a little surprising, though, that they didn’t want to set the stage more for what lies ahead here.

We would assume that episode 8 is going to pick up shortly after the events of episode 7 and soon within the episode, there’s going to be a chance to learn further all about what’s going on with Willy. Soon after that, we should understand better what Spencer’s own future is, and we’re of course going to go ahead and keep hoping for the best there. We understand him wanting to be a good leader, but that doesn’t mean he has to take the fall for everyone else.

When the show returns, remember as well that it’ll be joined by the All American: Homecoming spin-off — there’s a lot to be excited about here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 4 episode 8?

Are you sad right now to be waiting so long in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







