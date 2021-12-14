Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Is a hiatus coming after episode 5?

This weekend will give you the chance to check out Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5 on Starz, but what’s coming after that? Is a hiatus on the other side of the horizon?

We should just start off here by noting the obvious: It only makes sense for there to be a break in the immediate future. This is one of the network’s most successful shows, and we’ve seen it in the past take a little bit of a breather during the holidays. Per some of the latest evidence, there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing that happen all over again here.

The first thing that we should note here is that for the time being, there is no evidence of the series airing a new episode on Sunday, December 26 — that means that Starz will likely be giving it the day after Christmas off. There are some claims out there that the show will be on hiatus after this weekend until January 9, but nothing has been confirmed on that front as of yet.

Beyond the holidays, there is another big reason for Ghost to take a little bit of a break: We know that Power Book IV: Force is premiering in early February, and it makes a good bit of sense for this show to be used in order to promote it coming on the air for the first time. Force has the potential to be one of the network’s biggest hits. Why not push that further?

