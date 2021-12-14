Legacies season 4 spoilers: Will Aurora be a major force coming up?

On this past episode of Legacies season 4, we were all treated to quite a surprise as Rebecca Breeds returned to this universe as Aurora. The Clarice star had an important role to play over on The Originals, but there wasn’t much conversation about her reprising the part here.

Of course, moving forward things are going to get rather crazy, especially when it comes to possession and all of the other crazy stuff this show tends to do. No matter what direction Aurora De Martel’s story goes, E! News recently confirmed that Breeds will be a recurring player. That means that, more than likely, she’ll be staying put beyond just Thursday’s new episode (the final one of the calendar year).

As someone who loves it when Legacies gets deep and dark, there is quite a bit to celebrate about this at this given moment in time. There’s so much mythology that this show can choose to pay off now from the shows that came before it, and it now has the ability to balance this out with some of the crazy stuff we saw in the first few seasons. Because these characters are all a little more mature, they’re able to better grasp right in front of them.

Our hope is obviously that this episode will end with some sort of huge cliffhanger; that way, it can generate even more conversation moving into the next part of the story in the new year. Who knows? Maybe Hope will end up realizing how much she needs the people around her after what’s going on with Aurora, and it could bring her just a tiny step closer to getting her humanity back.

