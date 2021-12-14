Station 19 season 5 episode 8 promo: Vic, Jack, and the aftermath

Thursday night is going to bring you Station 19 season 5 episode 8, and while it’s set at Christmas, not everything is merry and bright.

There’s going to be a lot of chaos within this upcoming episode, and at the center of a lot of it could be Vic and Jack. What happened between the two of them is going to have a huge ripple effect, not just on Vic’s relationship but potentially the entire firehouse.

As for why it happened, you could just call it an instance of trauma bonding. There may have been something there behind the scenes, but in the end these were two people just desperately seeking a connection. They each lost someone incredibly important to them in Dean Miller and they are clearly struggling to deal with that, and will for some time. Grief is not something that you just deal with right away; it can also come and go in waves.

In the end, we want to see the two of them happy — Jack in particular has a real knack of getting himself into bad positions with people who won’t end up choosing him.

While we’re sure that all of this will play into what’s coming up in the upcoming episode (the last one of the calendar year), but we do have to remember that this is a firefighter show! There will be a danger situation that unfolds before the episode wraps up, and it could be the sort that leaves another character in danger. If there’s one thing we know about the Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy franchise, it’s that they love their cliffhangers. We’d almost be surprised if there isn’t one.

If you do want to get a larger sense of the danger coming up, we suggest that you check out the promo below!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19

What do you think is going to be coming moving into Station 19 season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! We’ve got some more updates coming that you won’t want to miss, so stay tuned — we don’t want you to miss them! (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







