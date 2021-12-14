The Flash season 8: Could Katherine McNamara return after episode 5?

The Flash season 8 episode 5 is the end of the “Armageddon” arc, and beyond just that, it’s the big return of Katherine McNamara as Mia! We haven’t seen the new Green Arrow in some time, and it’s still a bummer that the whole Green Arrow and the Canaries project didn’t get ordered to series.

We know that over the course of tomorrow’s episode, the character will lend a helping hand in a huge way — but may also have an agenda of her own. There’s a lot of big stuff that could be revealed, but you should know in advance that the door will remain open for her to come back again. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, the former Shadowhunters star had the following to say on the subject:

I would love nothing more than to come play in the Arrowverse again. Truly, if anybody needs a gal to come shoot some arrows at some bad guys in a cool supersuit, just cast a green arrow in the sky and I’ll come running. That was the biggest gift, I think, on this episode: that we didn’t know whether Mia could come back or what happened or where the mythology stood on that, and Eric and the Flash writers were so wonderful to leave that door open and to make it possible for her to be a part of this world again. It’s really an honor, and now maybe there’s a potential for a future there.

We’re absolutely of the belief that Mia could be useful on The Flash moving forward and beyond just that, would be great on Legends of Tomorrow given her fighting skills and her familiarity moving through time already. Granted, we haven’t heard anything suggesting that this could happen, but for us it’s at least something fun to think about if Legends gets a season 8.

