Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Tariq fights for Yaz

What’s going to make Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5 so memorable when it airs this weekend? For starters, it could be the peak of the whole storyline when it comes to Tariq and Yaz.

In a lot of ways, this plot is so interesting because for years, we saw the writers desperate to have Tariq’s little sister at arm’s length; now, she is one of the biggest focal points in his life. With his grandmother struggling with addiction Yaz is someone he’s desperate to protect, especially since he lost Raina back during Power itself.

In a lot of ways, this plot is so interesting because for years, we saw the writers desperate to have Tariq's little sister at arm's length; now, she is one of the biggest focal points in his life.

So how far will he go in order to get custody of Yaz? That’s what episode 5 could bring to the table, as we know he’s doing what he can already to show proof of income and he’s contemplating getting an apartment. For some more details, be sure to check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

Tariq races against the clock for Yasmine; with pressure being placed on Monet, she struggles to wear the Tejada crown.

For those out there who feel like we’re not seeing enough of Tariq right now in the criminal world, it’s still early. He still has his CourseCorrect app, and we tend to think that things will become so much more messy if or when he finds out what Brayden is doing with Cane. He also has to worry still about the death of Jabari from the end of season 1, as that case is very much still dangling out there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5?

