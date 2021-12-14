This Is Us season 6 spoilers: ‘Health issues’ and other concerns

With the premiere of This Is Us season 6 coming in just over three weeks, we’re going to be seeing a lot more in the way of teases and previews. Of course, there’s absolutely all sorts of reasons to be excited about that.

Of course, we also have to remember that this show has a tendency to make us all very emotional — and that’s not going to change throughout the final season. Expect plenty of tear-jerkers, hardships, and moments to reflect on what we’ve seen over the past several years.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy Metz herself was asked to offer up a cryptic tease of where things are going moving forward. Just from this alone, there’s a reason to have a chill sent straight up your spine:

People are going to be on the edge of their seats with characters’ health issues. Also, what it means for the family and decisions that have to be made — the dynamic of children in the family. Two very important characters, we will see the end of their journey and that’s always just so difficult. It’s going to be a lot.

Rebecca’s health issues could easily be at the forefront of the final season, mostly because we know that they are already there. Beyond that, there are a couple of characters who don’t show up in the flash-forwards (or at least haven’t yet) in Kate and Miguel. Does something happen to them? There are other possibilities out there, as well, beyond the core Pearson family. Odds are, you’re going to be on the edge of your seat as the story gets us closer and closer to the end.

