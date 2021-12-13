Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? If you are wondering about that, we’re pleased to offer you an answer! Not only that, but a better look into what the future holds for the freshman spin-off of the long-running franchise.

First and foremost, though, we gotta share the bad news and get that out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but you’ll be forced to wait a long time to see more episodes arrive on the network. Last week was the last one for the calendar year, and season 1 episode 10 (titled “Lost”) is going to be airing on Monday, January 3. For more news on that subject, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“Lost” – NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s team while investigating a shipping container filled with contraband weapons. Also, Tennant debates arresting Alex’s friend’s dad, knowing it will cause her friend to move away, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What should be fun about this episode (and make it well worth the wait) is that we’ll get an additional window into how Whistler works alongside some others in her team. While Tori Anderson’s character is a major part of the series, she’s not linked to NCIS in the same way as some other characters. We do hope that her relationship with Lucy continues to be explored, especially since they each have a lot still to learn about each other.

We would say to go ahead and anticipate a number of other episodes in the month of January; since NCIS: Hawaii will likely be off during the Olympics, the show has to make up for that in advance.

