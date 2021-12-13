Dynasty season 5 trailer: Is Fallon really dead? Christmas teasers

The Dynasty season 5 premiere is arriving on The CW in just one week’s time, but this will hardly be your typical start to a season. The two hours that are coming your way are akin to a Christmas Special; after they arrive, the series will be off the air again until March. This feels almost like a British TV model, where you get a Christmas Special separated from most of the rest of the season.

Are there going to be a number of delightful holiday-related things over the course of the coming episodes? More than likely yes. However, some of that is going to be very-much overshadowed by Fallon’s fate. Is the character still alive? We don’t get the sense that the writers want to tell us if Elizabeth Gillies is leaving the show just yet. After all, she’s not in the video at the bottom of this article, and nor is she in the attached synopses.

Season 5 episode 1, “Let’s Start Over Again” – WINTER WONDERLAND – Fallout from Blake’s (Grant Show) gala finally begins to settle and Blake and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the next phase of his campaign. In his hour of need, Liam (Adam Huber) turns to Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown). As Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) remains in jail and proclaims her innocence, Amanda (Eliza Bennett) sets out to see who might be responsible for the murder. Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to be suspicious of Amanda, and the feeling is reciprocated. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) starts to heal. Dominique (Michael Michele) still doesn’t believe everything Jeff said when he was sick but Culhane (Robert C. Riley) believes there may be some truth to Jeff’s suspicions. The episode was written by Christopher Fife and directed by Michael Allowitz (#501). Original airdate 12/20/2021.

Season 5 episode 2, “That Holiday Spirit” – A VERY CARRINGTON CHRISTMAS – Carrington Manor is decorated to the hilt as only the Carringtons can but all is not well at the Manor. Kirby (Maddison Brown), Liam (Adam Huber), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) all deal with the recent events in very different ways. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) come to agreement regarding his political future. Dominique (Michael Michele) proceeds with her plans and turns to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) for some much-needed assistance. Meanwhile, Alexis remains in jail and only Amanda (Eliza Bennett) seems to show any support. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed by Kenny Leon (#502). Original airdate 12/20/2021.

Knowing how crazy a show like Dynasty can be, we do think that Fallon could still be out there and we’re setting up for some sort of big reveal. As the photo above suggests, she does still have a stocking … even if that is just symbolic or a way to remember her life.

