All American season 4 episode 8 return date over on The CW

Following tonight’s all-important prom episode, it only makes sense to want the All American season 4 episode 8 return date. Luckily, we’re happy to present that and then some!

We should start off, though, by noting not to expect any further episodes for the rest of the calendar year. Why is that? From the vantage point of The CW, this is just a smart move to ensure that their story doesn’t get overshadowed by the holidays. If they aired another episode next week it’d be less than a week before Christmas, and that’s when a lot of shows tend to be forgotten about with everything else that is going on.

If there is some good news to report, though, it’s the fact that there is a definite return date already cemented. Is it a little later in the year than we’d want? Certainly, given that the show is not officially back until Monday, February 21. The idea here is to likely bring you another huge run of episodes without interruption, which should help the show do better in the ratings. This will also help to keep the series away from a good bit of Winter Olympics programming; it may collide with it a little bit at the tail end and that’s about it.

Unfortunately, because the episode still is so far away, there isn’t a lot of info out there about what sort of stories will be told moving forward. In general, though, we imagine that Spencer, Olivia, and others will continue to move forward with the future front of mind, largely because it’s hard to really envision any other option here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American, including the new trailer for All American: Homecoming

What are you most excited to see on All American season 4 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments below! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around for other updates on all things TV. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







