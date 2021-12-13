Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 10 hopes

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight over on CBS? Are we going to be diving more into the story of our title characters?

The first thing that we should do in this piece is, alas, get some of the bad news out of the way: We’re kicking off an all-new hiatus tonight. There is unfortunately no new episode on the air, and nor will there be until we get around to January. As frustrating as this is, it’s also pretty commonplace for the show to take a break from airing new episodes during the holidays. CBS doesn’t want to compromise some of its ratings!

So while you wait for the series to return, why not go ahead and get a few more details on what’s next? Below, you can see the recently-released Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 10 synopsis:

“Tunde123” – When Abishola finds out Tayo has given Dele a credit card, she worries he’s being spoiled and becomes stricter with him. Also, worried she’s being too harsh, Bob goes behind Abishola’s back to do something special for Dele, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Jan. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Bayo Akinfemi directed the episode.

What does the future hold?

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to a season 4 for Bob Hearts Abishola, there is a big reason for optimism right now. Why is that? The season is averaging just over 5.1 million viewers, which is right about even with where the show was during season 2. Airing right before NCIS is likely helping with that, and our hope is that at some point between now and the start of spring, we’ll know more about the future.

