Succession season 4: Should Alexander Skarsgard be series regular?

As we look ahead to Succession season 4, is it fair to expect a lot more of Alexander Skarsgard as Lukas Matsson?

We should note that when we first heard that the True Blood / Big Little Lies alum was coming on board the HBO drama as a prominent tech guru, it was our assumption it’d be a brief, but important, guest role. As it turns out though, we saw Matsson in multiple episodes, leading into the big reveal in the finale that his GoJo company was set to buy Waystar Royco from Logan Roy. While Brian Cox’s character would still retain some element of power, Lukas would be effectively running the show and would keep some around on the basis of merit.

New Succession video! If you haven’t seen our take on the season 3 finale of the show as of yet, be sure to take a look at it below! Once you do just that, you can also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are a number of other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them.

Given that Lukas is effectively the big boss now (or he could be, if things go according to plan), it certainly makes sense to see more of Skarsgard around. If Shiv, Roman, and Kendall do somehow have roles in this new company, how would they handle him as boss? Would Logan poison the well due to the attempted coup? There’s a lot to dive into here. Plus, Lukas is the sort of guy who would push Waystar forward in a fascinating and, at times, uncomfortable direction for people used to doing things in a particular way.

From our vantage point, it’s a no-brainer that writer/showrunner Jesse Armstrong should want Skarsgard around full-time for season 4. It may just come down to the actor’s availability, since he’s frequently in demand for a number of other projects and may want to maintain that flexibility. It’s far too early to tell, but we’re curious to learn more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

Do you want to see more of Alexander Skarsgard moving into Succession season 4?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







