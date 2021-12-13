The Voice 21 finale spoilers: What Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia will perform

Tonight on NBC marks the finale for The Voice 21 — want to learn more about the individual song choices for the remaining artists?

The first thing that we have to note here is somewhat of a bummer: There are no original songs this season. That’s something that we loved in the past, since it gave us a better sense of what these people could sound like away from the show. Granted, very few singers from this show ever become stars, but it was at least nice to keep the illusion alive that they could become big-time recording artists.

Moving into the finale, the idea seems to be to have each one of the remaining singers perform at least one ballad and one upbeat song, which is nice mostly so that we don’t have to hear a near-constant deluge of big, emotional numbers.

Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly) – “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” by The Foundations and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. Really solid choices. With the latter, it’s going to be about arranging excellent harmonies to keep them atop the metaphorical pyramid.

Hailey Mia (Team Kelly) – “idon’twannabeyouanymore” by Billie Eilish and “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo. She’s a young pop artist; it only makes sense to have her do songs by other young pop artists.

Wendy Moten (Team Blake) – “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland and “How Will I Know?” by Whitney Houston. Both established, well-known songs that should cement her as the likely runner-up this season.

Paris Winningham (Team Blake) – “Mr. and Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul and “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan and Rufus. Are they predictable? Sure, but we don’t think now is the time that he would mix things up.

Jershika Maple (Team Legend) – “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige and “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele. Great choices, but this really sums up what we think about most of these. They’re all mostly staying in their own lanes — there are no duds in here, but also no exciting surprises.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now

Who do you most want to see win The Voice season 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







