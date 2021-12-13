Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll bring you an answer to that question — and also look even further to what lies ahead.

The first order of business here is, of course, diving into the schedule itself. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. This is the first week of the show’s holiday hiatus, which is going to last from now until January 2. All things considered, that’s not too long of a break! There are certainly a number of series out there that are going to be off for longer.

To better prepare you for the first episode back, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Pledge of Allegiance” – NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

Before we get to the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we have an opportunity to learn a little bit more about our new characters Alden Parker and Jessica Knight, let alone get something akin to a long-term story arc. The show can keep its story-of-the-week format, but there does need to be something more here!

