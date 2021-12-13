The Rookie season 4 episode 10 promo: Nolan, Bailey, & twist aftermath

Even though The Rookie season 4 episode 10 may not be airing on ABC until early next year, that’s not going to stop us from discussing it!

There are, after all, a number of interesting things to talk through with this series at present, and it begins with John Nolan learning what he just did about Bailey, the woman he wanted to eventually marry. As it turns out, she’s already married, and she opted to not clue him in on this information in advance. As you could imagine, this is going to cause some serious problems within their relationship.

The promo below gives you a small sense of some of this. There is a chance still that these two could work this out, but it’s probably going to take Jenna Dewan’s character offering a good explanation for why she did what she did. Meanwhile, we know that there are some other big relationship stories ahead involving Tim Bradford, who has some important decisions to make. We are still hopeful that he and Lucy Chen will end up together, but the writers are clearly slow-playing this! That may be, in part, because they know there is a lot of police procedure and politics that could eventually get itself wrapped in to all of this.

At the end of the day, though, remember that The Rookie is not a romantic drama — it’s still meant to give you high-octane missions featuring a lot of these characters out in the field, and we don’t have a sense that this is going to be changing in the near future. Not only that, but we’re not sure that we really want for it to change. There needs to be these high stakes for the personal stories to matter further.

