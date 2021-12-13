Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Is everyone in danger now?

As we prepare ourselves for Dexter: New Blood episode 7 arriving on Showtime this weekend, you should know all bets are off. Dexter now recognizes that Kurt Caldwell is a series killer, Harrison’s true nature is starting to come out, and Angela Bishop knows now that “Jim Lindsay” is a façade. She may not recognize that Dexter is as dangerous as he is, but if he’s capable of keeping this many secrets, he’s capable of so much more.

Is it likely that some more people are going to die? Absolutely. It’s just a matter of when … and how.

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood discussion! Take a look below to see our take on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

Speaking in a new interview with E! News, the actress behind the role of Angela in Julia Jones made it clear that we should be worried about what’s coming around the bend, especially since just about everyone could be in a certain degree of danger:

“You should be worried about everybody … Nobody’s safe, that’s for sure.”

There is a reasonable chance that Angela could die, if for no other reason than that she knows too much. If knows the truth about Dexter, she may also learn the truth about what he did. It doesn’t benefit him at a certain point to have the local Chief of Police closely examining everything that is happening.

At this given moment in time, though, it’s pretty clear that Angela needs Dexter. After all, he’s one of the few people capable of examining Iris’ remains thanks to his history in forensics.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

Who do you think is the most likely to die on Dexter: New Blood moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







