Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Squid Game, Succession, & Ted Lasso
This morning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes, and we should go ahead and note that this not going to be your typical version of the long-running awards show. The organization has been under fire for most of the past year over a lack of representation behind the scenes; NBC is no longer broadcasting a ceremony, though the winners will be announced on Sunday, January 9. The HFPA has long tried to be the group to kick off awards season, and they will still try their best to do just that.
So who are the nominees this year? It’s a field stacked full of shows that originated from the past few years, including Succession, Ted Lasso, Squid Game, and the big surprise of the day in Lupin. Take a look at all of the TV-centric picks below.
Watch our Succession season 3 finale review! As you would probably guess, there’s a lot of great stuff to chat about in this discussion. Take a look at it below and once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! After checking that out, remember to keep coming back for some other updates on all things TV.
Drama Series
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Comedy or Musical Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
TV Movie or Miniseries
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
TV Movie or Miniseries, Actor
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
TV Movie or Miniseries, Actress
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
It’s important to remember here that the Golden Globes lump every type of TV show together for the Supporting categories, even if that makes little sense given that comedies and dramas are entirely different shows.
What do you think about the 2022 Golden Globe nominations?
Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Golden Globes.)