Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Squid Game, Succession, & Ted Lasso

This morning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes, and we should go ahead and note that this not going to be your typical version of the long-running awards show. The organization has been under fire for most of the past year over a lack of representation behind the scenes; NBC is no longer broadcasting a ceremony, though the winners will be announced on Sunday, January 9. The HFPA has long tried to be the group to kick off awards season, and they will still try their best to do just that.

So who are the nominees this year? It’s a field stacked full of shows that originated from the past few years, including Succession, Ted Lasso, Squid Game, and the big surprise of the day in Lupin. Take a look at all of the TV-centric picks below.

Drama Series

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Comedy or Musical Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

TV Movie or Miniseries

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

TV Movie or Miniseries, Actor

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

TV Movie or Miniseries, Actress

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

It’s important to remember here that the Golden Globes lump every type of TV show together for the Supporting categories, even if that makes little sense given that comedies and dramas are entirely different shows.

