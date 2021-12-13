Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 promo: The fight of John Dutton’s life

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 on Paramount Network next week, we advise you to prepare for anything. We’re about to see a bigger, bolder, and more chaotic version of this show than ever before.

We already know one thing with confidence: John Dutton is desperate to preserve the Montana way of life. He is so desperate, in fact, that he made the decision to run for Governor. He doesn’t want the job — heck, he pleaded with Beth to find someone else to run for it instead. That just didn’t happen, and him getting in office is really the only way to ensure that the entirety of his ranch does not get mowed over so that it can then become a ski resort, condos, or whatever else is being planned. This is a fragile ecosystem on the verge of breaking, and he doesn’t want to see it fall apart on his way.

The promo below gives you a sense of some of John’s next moves, but also at the same time how Jamie is going to be looking to fight back against them. Remember that at one point, it looked as though he was going to be getting the Governor’s endorsement and that didn’t happen. He’s infuriated that no matter how hard he tries, he can’t be his adoptive dad. Given that he still hasn’t told Beth or Kayce that Garrett Randall is the one responsible for the attack, we wonder if he’ll tell them at all. As a matter of fact, he could be so angry that he’ll be behind another attack coming down the road.

Given that there are only three more episodes left this season, prepare yourselves — things are going to get crazy and you have to expect just about any outcome across the board.

