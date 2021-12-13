The Flash season 8 episode 5 promo: Will Barry finally defeat Eobard?

We know that The Flash season 8 episode 5 is coming on The CW this coming Tuesday, just like we know there’s a chance for a bloodbath.

This is it: The literal battle of the ages. We’ve already seen Eobard Thawne do his best to manipulate time and change almost everything about the past. Heck, he tried to reverse being the Reverse-Flash! He may have created his own Flashpoint, and we have to prepare for some tremendous ripple effects with that.

Entering episode 5, we do think Barry has a little more hope when it comes to stopping Armageddon. However, we wouldn’t quite say that we’re at the end of the road just yet. Despero is still around and, may we say, he is getting a little … desperate? Yes, that is a terrible joke, but it’s accurate to what is going on right now. The battle is about to get SO much crazier, and Barry Allen is preparing now for the battle of his life against his greatest foe.

The promo below gives you a sense of Despero and the Reverse-Flash, but it also does give you a chance to see Katherine McNamara back as Mia Queen! This wasn’t something that felt all that likely a few months ago but now, she could be essential in helping Barry out. But how is she there? What is she after? These are questions we’re equally curious about and for now, it’s our hope that she does get to be featured in some sort of way moving forward, whether it be on this show or some other one in the Arrowverse. Doesn’t she feel like a pretty fun addition to Legends of Tomorrow, if that ever happens?

