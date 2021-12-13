Yellowstone season 4 episode 7: Is John Dutton running for Governor?

Tonight gave us Yellowstone season 4 episode 7, and it also offered up one of the biggest John Dutton reveals yet: He’s running for Governor!

Why did this happen? Well, Lynelle paid him a visit at the ranch and with that, indicated to him that she was going to run for Senate. That meant that a position was going to open up in the capital, and John quickly decided that he would be right for it. Why is that? Because Jamie was one of the primary alternatives, and he recognized right away that Jamie would be awful for the state. The last thing he would ever do is allow them to crumble.

After all, remember this: Jamie has some MASSIVE skeletons in the closet. You should also remember this: He is also aware of the attack on his family. John may not know about that part yet. Yet, that could change at some point in the near future.

Here’s where things get a little bit more mysterious when it comes to this arc: We’re not sure we can see John in an office away from the ranch, and we’re pretty sure you can’t move it there. It could be a really different version of the show if he actually wins. With that in mind, we almost think that we’re going to see a story here where John’s primary motive is pushing Jamie out of the race. If that happens, maybe he will end up handing the baton to someone else — so long as it’s favorable to him.

Other than making sure that Jamie does not win, there is one other priority Kevin Costner’s character should have right now: Making sure that Market Equities doesn’t get what they want. He needs to both preserve the ranch, and this land, at all costs.

