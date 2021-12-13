Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9 preview: When will it air?

Do you want to know a little bit more information when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9? Is it airing next week?

When you think about it, there is reason for a good bit of confusion here. Given that tonight marks the season 3 finale for Succession, it makes a good bit of sense in order to assume that the Larry David series would be off the air, as well. However, that is not actually the case. There is an episode set for December 19 titled “Igor, Gregor, & Timor.” Meanwhile, episode 10 (airing on December 26) is called “The Mormon Advantage.”

So why air an episode the day after Christmas? The short answer that we can offer right now is pretty simple: The folks at HBO don’t care! Why? To be frank, they don’t need to care. They have so many people who watch this show in a wide array of ways — some stream the show, some watch live, and others watch via their DVR. None of the means matter to HBO so long as they watch.

Also, we think that we’re at a point with Curb where ratings don’t actually have that much of an impact on the long-term future of the show. Instead, the primary driving force here is going to be learning what Larry himself wants to do with the show. If he wants to make more, it will happen, and it will happen on its own schedule. We’ve seen enough of his process over the years to know that HBO will be patient. This season especially has shown that he’s still more than capable of churning out some good episodes, even if you have to wait to see some of them.

