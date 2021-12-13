The Bachelorette spoilers: See Joe, Michelle Young’s overnight date!

With The Bachelorette bringing you overnight dates on ABC this Tuesday, why not take a look ahead at one of them featuring Joe and Michelle Young?

If you look below, you can see the two take a pretty exhilarating zipline through their tropical location in Mexico. This will actually feel like a pretty traditional round of overnight dates, which we haven’t seen on this franchise in quite some time.

Going into this part of the show, we think that Joe is the underdog to be there at the end. He may have a geographical advantage in terms of being from Minnesota, but he’s quiet. Is he too quiet? The way that it’s continuously brought up, it’s enough to make us wonder if it is some sort sort of concern. He may not be the right person for Michelle based on compatibility alone.

Yet, we can say based on the sneak peek below that there is some positive momentum here! In this, you can see Michelle and Joe having a good time together as they go on a zipline. You actually hear him shout and exuberant here, showing that he does have that side. The two seem to be having a lot of fun, and we suppose that this is a step in very-much the right direction. Of course, this alone is no guarantee of anything. Nayte and Brandon also have their own hometown dates, and we tend to believe they’re going to do everything in their power to put their best foot forward.

No matter what happens on Tuesday’s The Bachelorette, remember that the finale will feature the dramatic final rose ceremony and, more than likely, some unexpected surprises.

Say it with us: Miiicheeelllleeeeee! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ytxwUhvemn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 12, 2021

