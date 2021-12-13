Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, December 12?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this piece, we’ll take a look at where things stand as we look towards the future of the show.

The first order of business here is getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? This is just yet another week in a consecutive streak without episodes, and it is something that we typically see at the end of the year for the premium-cable network. The season finale of Last Week Tonight aired last week and for the time being, there is no premiere date for the new season.

Just in case you’re curious as to what it could be, the only answer we can give, for now, is that it will return at some point in February, most likely. This is when other seasons have started off over the years and we don’t really get the sense that HBO is going to change course at this point.

Is it possible that new episodes will air opposite the Winter Olympics? Sure, but if we’re being totally honest, we don’t think that HBO is worried about that. Last Week Tonight is not one of those shows that is dependent on live viewers, and it’s similar to a number of other ones on the network in that regard. It will take whatever viewers it can through whatever means possible, whether it be streaming, live, or even on YouTube after the fact for some of the main segments.

If you’re wondering what sort of topics are going to be discussed on the new season, the short answer here is that it’s too early to tell! Our hope is that come early February, we will have a much better idea of that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







