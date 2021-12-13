And Just Like That: Peloton responds (with Chris Noth!) to big death

For everyone out there wondering just how Peloton was going to respond to the shocking premiere of And Just Like That, we have an answer — and it is absolutely genius.

If you look below, you can see a new commercial for the company featuring none other than Chris Noth, who of course played Mr. Big on both the HBO Max show and the original Sex and the City premiere. The character (spoiler alert!) died in the two-episode launch this past week, and it happened in the shower following a workout on his Peloton bike. Just as you would imagine, the workout company became the subject of memes aplenty, similar in a way to how This Is Us ended up causing social media to get in quite a tizzy over a slow-cooker causing the Pearson family home to burn down.

Following the This Is Us drama we actually saw Milo Ventimiglia star in a Crock-Pot commercial with the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent. Now, Noth is doing the same thing with Peloton. If you look below, you can see an ad for the company featuring the actor alongside Jess King, the instructor who ironically (as Allegra) was the narrator of Big’s final ride. The ad serves as a reminder that the bikes do actually promote good health, and are not out to kill you in any shape or form.

There is actually a double-dose of irony to this ad in that at the very end, you hear the voice of none other than Ryan Reynolds. If you remember, a couple of years ago Peloton came under tremendous fire for a tacky commercial that was criticized for its take on body image. The Deadpool star ended up hiring the actress behind that commercial for his own mocking the company; now, his voice is the one ushering you out for Peloton.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream weekly on HBO Max. For more news on what lies ahead, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think about Peloton’s response to the And Just Like That premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and come back around to get some other news. (Photo: HBO Max.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







