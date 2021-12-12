Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? Is Jimmy staying at 6666 Ranch?

Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? We yet again find ourselves wondering that as we dive into tonight’s episode. It’s one with a lot on its plate, of course, and we’ve seen Jimmy already spend a little bit of time exiled from the Dutton Ranch. His current home is at the Four Sixes Ranch a.k.a. the 6666, and there’s no particular timetable as to when he will be back.

Earlier this season, we saw John Dutton tell the character that he would know when it’s time to return. We suppose that with that information in mind, we will also know.

Here’s where things start to get difficult. Are we all going to be in the dark for the rest of the season? Tonight marks episode 7 arriving on the Paramount Network, so it’s not like we’re at some point where we are still early on in the season. We’re getting closer to the end with each passing day and of course, that means there’s only so much time to offer up some updates. We actually know that the ranch could use the help of someone like Jimmy now, given that Teeter and the other women were just booted from the bunkhouse. Given everything that Teeter does all by herself, it’s a little bit clear that the whole crew is a little bit shorthanded.

For the time being, though, breathe easy: While we can’t speak specifically to White’s long-term future on Yellowstone itself, it’s hard to imagine he’s leaving this overall world. It was recently announced that he is hosting the show’s official podcast, which is hardly the sort of thing that happens with someone who is on their way out. Maybe he stays on the flagship, or maybe he becomes a fixture on the currently-planned 6666 spin-off.

We’ll have more news on Jimmy’s future as they start to come in; keep your eyes peeled!

