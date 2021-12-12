Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 review: ‘No Kindness for the Coward’

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 next week on Paramount, there’s a chance you know what the stakes are already. After all, there are only three episodes remaining! From here on out, every single moment is going to be big. It has to be.

So what can we go ahead and say about this episode? Let’s start things off with this: The title for this particular episode is “No Kindness for the Coward.” What in the world does that mean? Well, it clearly means that we’re going to see a merciless approach taken towards at least one important character in this world, and it goes without saying that there’s something quite exciting about that. We imagine that John and the Duttons would consider someone like Garrett to be a coward, since he sent other people to do his dirty work rather than taking any of it on for himself. We also have a feeling that it could be a reference to Jamie Dutton himself, who has been called a coward (and worse) by his family over the years.

We think the question at the heart of this season is the same one we’ve seen raised time and time again: Is there any chance at all for the ranch to actually have a stable future? There are so many forces fighting all around it and no real sign as to when the smoke will clear.

Perhaps the strangest thing of all here is the simple fact that for some reason, there is no official world on a season 5 renewal as of yet. While we remain hopeful that more episodes are coming, it’d be nice to get some sort of formal green light. (Remember that we also have a lot going on when it comes to the 1883 prequel, as well.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







