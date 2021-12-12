Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone? Where is Teeter during season 4?

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone midway through season 4? Where in the world is Teeter? After last week’s new episode, we understand the questions.

So what do we know entering season 4 episode 7? Well, let’s start things off with a reminder of what happened in the story. After the incident that happened between Walker and Lloyd on this past episode of the series, John Dutton made the decision to kick women out of the bunkhouse. Teeter, unfortunately, found herself caught in the crossfire. She didn’t have anything to do with the drama in the house and yet, she was given her marching orders and it’s hard to know what her future is! It’ll be even harder for fans to digest for two simple reasons: She was such a hard worker around the ranch, and she also has a romantic bond with Colby (Denim Richards).

Unfortunately, there is no public indication as of yet that Landon is returning to the show or that Teeter still has a role to play — but we’re hopeful. At this point, there’s no reason not to be. Even though she only appeared on the show last season she already fits in like a glove, and she brings a dimension to the ranch that wasn’t there before. While it may not be as easy for the barrel racers to come back to Dutton Ranch, we could see some of the others fighting hard for Teeter to come back.

Or, here’s another alternative: It’s possible she heads down to Texas and joins Jimmy at the Four Sixes, where he is at the moment. Maybe she becomes a larger part of the spin-off show that is currently in development all about that ranch. We just have a hard time thinking that Teeter is gone for good, especially since so many people have come and gone within the world of Yellowstone already.

If any more news breaks on the subject tonight, we’ll be sure to provide it within this piece!

