NCIS season 19: Does it need a larger arc in the new year?

NCIS season 19 is done airing new episodes for the calendar year and with that in mind, let’s start to look towards 2022! There’s a lot of exciting stuff presumably on the way, from interesting cases to a chance to learn a little bit more about these agents.

With all of this spelled out, is something missing from this post-Mark Harmon era? It feels like there is, and it has a thing to do with longer story arcs.

Let’s start things off here with a reminder that NCIS is a procedural. Just on the basis of that, there’s almost always going to be a story-of-the-week plot. Yet, that doesn’t mean that this has to constitute the entirety of each episode. We’re hoping that there will a chance to have something that consistently flows through the next part of the season, whether it is a lingering case or some element of a character’s past coming back in the present.

Last season, for example, we had a number of these things. Take, for example, Gibbs leaving the team, the romantic status of Bishop and Torres, or at one point Sloane contemplating her future. The biggest thing this show needs right now is something to get people watching week to week beyond just what the new case is. That adds fan interaction and also intrigue as we get closer to the finale this spring. We want to get people excited for a possible season 20 in advance!

