Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5 promo: Tables turn on Tariq!

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5, we know that more trouble is coming Tariq St. Patrick’s way. So what form is said trouble going to arrive? You may as well blame Kamaal Tate for some of that.

Near the end of episode 4, we saw the character turn up to Detective Whitman with some questions about Michael Rainey Jr.’s character. We weren’t sure where the story was going to go, but we got a much better sense of it as we caught the latest promo below. In this, Kamaal mentions again that they should be looking more at Tariq. It seems like he knows on some level that Jabari was contemplating writing a book about Tariq, which gives him a motive to commit murder. Add to this Ramirez’s badge, which is now planted in Tariq’s dorm.

Watch our new Power Book II: Ghost video! – Take a look below to see our full take on episode 4 right now! Once you do that, remember to then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are also other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them moving forward.

Is Cane’s trick going to work, and are we going to be seeing Tariq arrested by the end of the season? It’s possible but, if you ask us, it’s almost too obvious at the moment that he would hold onto that. Why would he do that? He’s not some serial killer hunting down mementos.

Ultimately, though, Tariq is going to have to figure out how to think a few steps ahead to get out of this situation. For the time being, though, we like that we’re getting a chance to see him be challenged; he’s young and, ultimately, things should NOT be going perfectly for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now, including thoughts on the big Zeke reveal

What do you think is coming on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming on the series and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







