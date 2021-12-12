You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 4 (finale) spoilers: Hero’s speech

Want to know a few more details all about You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 4? Well, let’s kick things off with this: It’s the big finale. Whatever transpired here could tie together Hero’s journey — at least potentially. We have to wait and see if there’s more coming up after the fact.

Oh, and we should also mention that this episode is currently slated to air on Monday night. This represents the show following this past week, where the first two episodes air on Sunday and Monday night.

For a few more details about what makes this finale so important, check out the synopsis below:

It’s the concluding day of Hero’s (Samuel Adewunmi) closing speech and his last chance to prove that he is innocent of murder.

Hero insists that someone else shot alleged drug dealer Jamil (Roger Jean Nsengiyumva) – but will the jury believe he’s telling the truth or will they find him guilty?

We’ll keep things fairly simple here: What makes this particular episode so compelling is the same thing that stands out about the rest of the show. In its entirety, You Don’t Know Me is a deep dive into the world of the British legal system, including what happens to the falsely accused. As an American watching the show, there’s a lot that we can learn through all of this — plus, there’s a universality to the experience. It’s an underdog story, and it’s ultimately one about humanity and understanding the minds of others.

While we imagine that Hero’s story itself will be tied together over the course of this episode, we’re probably going to have room to explore something else down the road here — provided, of course, that the BBC wants to give us another chapter of this tale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to You Don’t Know Me

What do you most want to see how You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 4?

How do you imagine this whole story is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







