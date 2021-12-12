Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC with season 7 episode 9? Within this article, we’ll dive more into that — and also look ahead!

Let’s kick things off here, though, with the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s no new episode over the next few months. Sunday, April 17 is when the series will be back, and we’re sure that there’s going to be some huge stuff that comes along with that.

Based on where season 7 episode 8 left off, it definitely feels as though we’re ready for war. On one side of the coin, we’re going to see none other than Alicia. Meanwhile, on the other you have Victor Strand. Despite losing part of her arm and thinking that she is still infected, Alycia Debnam-Carey’s character has become more of a leader than ever before. She’s been hardened by her experiences since the start of the season, and she’s ready for revenge after what happened to Will. Prepare yourself accordingly for one of the most chaotic storylines that we’ve seen so far, and we’re sure that Morgan is also going to make his role in all of this pretty clear before things wrap up.

Luckily, we know that they won’t be wrapping up anytime soon. Not only has Fear the Walking Dead been renewed for a season 8, but Kim Dickens is going to be returning as Madison! We have to wait and see how she’s going to be out there, let alone how she survived. These are answers that could be coming over the next few months, so stay on the lookout.

