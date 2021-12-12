Saturday Night Live mocks Paul the Octopus via Bongo (Weekend Update)

Tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live brought us a really bizarre segment in Weekend Update, and courtesy of Andrew Dismukes.

So what went down here? Well, the show decided to spoof the late Paul the Octopus of all things, who was famous for accurately predicting World Cup matches. Tonight, however, we met Bongo, who was there to predict the game between the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears — or was he?

Shortly after Bongo showed up, he quickly predicted that Andrew is actually going to die in seven days. Yes, for some reason this became a spoof of The Ring. After that, we had an appearance from a dog named Taco that needed reassurance.

Will this sketch live on and/or go viral? We’re honestly not sure. It’s one of the better things that the series did during the Billie Eilish episode, and it’s definitely the most memorable thing we’ve seen form Dismukes on the show so far. However, we’re not sure that Andy’s Amazing Animals has the ability to be on a dozen or so more times. The whole bit was about the element of surprise and now, that’s gone.

The real question we have after watching a sketch like this is actually pretty simple: Who in the world thought up this idea? There were so many things that were seemingly disconnected and yet, the vast majority of them worked and provided a ton of laughs. We’re okay if SNL wants to go dark and do this sort of weird stuff during Weekend Update, especially since so much of it tends to be more on the silly side with a couple of notable exceptions this season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live, including thoughts on Billie Eilish’s performance as a musical guest

What did you think about Bongo the Octopus and tonight’s Saturday Night Live segment?

Are you surprised the show even decided to reference an Octopus famous from ten years ago? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







