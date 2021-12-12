Ted Lasso season 3: Hannah Waddington talks filming start date

If you’re excited to see Ted Lasso season 3, we come bearing some great news! The more we hear, the more likely it looks that new episodes will arrive in the summer or fall.

After all, filming is going to kick off in just a couple of months! In a new interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, recent Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham revealed that the cast and crew will be back in production starting on February 14. Doesn’t that romantic day seem perfect for a show with this much charm?

Of course, we’re curious to learn a little bit more about what could be coming for Rebecca romantically, given what happened with her and Sam over the course of season 2. We had an opportunity to see a pretty epic arc for her in between that and then heartbreak of losing a parent.

As we inch ever closer to season 3 premiering, of course we’re going to have a TON of questions — but the biggest one is simply what the long-term future is going to be for this show. There has been a lot of reporting out there suggesting that the show was planned out as a three-season arc and if that’s the case, we could be at the end of the road a little bit sooner than we think. We know that this is one of the biggest comedies on TV, and it’s also put Apple TV+ on the map in a way that no other show necessarily has — while The Morning Show is big, we’re not sure that even it has had the overall pop-culture impact that we’re seeing here.

Hopefully, we’ll get some sort of Ted Lasso season 3 trailer at some point in the late spring, leading into a premiere date a few months after that.

