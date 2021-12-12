Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to get the continuation of this crazy story involving the Duttons? We know that the stakes are enormous, and there is going to be drama at almost every corner here.

So where do we kick things off here? Well, let’s go ahead and share the good news: You will have another episode in a matter of hours! This is one titled “Keep the Wolves Close” and based on the details we have right now, we can tell that there’s going to be chaos, drama, and the return of a familiar faces. Go ahead and take a look at the synopsis:

John is put in an awkward position by Governor Perry; Carter works to earn back Beth’s trust; Jamie is in for a big surprise.

So which storyline has us the most intrigued at the moment? We’d say that it’s Jamie’s, mostly because of what is at the stake for the guy. At the moment, we know that Garrett is responsible for what happened to John, Kayce, and Beth, but Wes Bentley’s character hasn’t told anyone just yet. We have a good feeling that the longer he sits on this information, the more danger there could be for the rest of the Duttons. He’s hired people to attack him before, and we have a good feeling that he’s going to do it again if the situation presents itself.

As for John Dutton’s storyline, we know that the Governor will be visiting the character with some sort of information. As for whether it’s good or bad, we’re going to have to wait and see. We know that there are a lot of different forces at work at the moment, whether it be Market Equities, Thomas Rainwater, and of course Garrett. We’re not sure there will ever be a clear-cut winner, but we’re very-much excited to see what happens as this battle rages on.

