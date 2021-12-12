Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish performs ‘Happier Than Ever’

As we prepared for tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, we knew Billie Eilish was pulling double-duty as host and musical guest. There were a lot of challenges that came along with that, with the biggest one being the ability to shift gears. At one point, you have to do a lot of off-the-wall comedy. Then, you have to perform one of your latest songs in “Happier Than Ever.”

One of Eilish’s biggest skills has long been being able to create a particular aesthetic. You saw this back during her first performance on the show a couple of years ago and for at least a brief moment, she was able to transport all of us away from the iconic Studio 8H stage. She did this without some sort of massive set around her, which makes it even more impressive.

This performance had all of the landmarks of a Billie performance, from emotive lyrics to musicality, soul, and a lot of different wrinkles to what she chose to do on-stage. This performance started soft and intimate before eventually transitioning over to what may as well have been a big, bombastic rock ballad. With all of the flashing lights, it also has to be one of the more intense endings that we’ve had to a performance on the show in a while.

After all of the dancing and the rocking out, the challenge for her now becomes having to get back into sketch mode for the rest of the show.

For those wondering, next week will featuring Charli XCX as the musical guest. This will be the final installment of the calendar year.

