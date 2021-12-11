The Bachelorette: Is Nayte Michelle Young’s favorite entering overnights?

As we prepare for Tuesday’s overnight dates episode of The Bachelorette, who is in the best spot? Michelle Young clearly has a few solid contenders and on paper, you can argue it’s one of the best three in recent memory. They’re all endearing in their own way, but only one of Joe, Nayte, and Brandon will get the final rose.

So where do things stand at this point? For the sake of this article, we can at least get into where each relationship stands, and who Michelle is most likely to pick based on everything we’ve seen.

3. Joe – It feels almost weird to say since he has the advantage of being from the sense place that Michelle is in Minnesota. Yet, we’re not so sure the passion is there on the same level as her other relationships. That could be due to his quiet demeanor, but the truth here is that this doesn’t always work so well on a show like this.

2. Brandon – He’s a late bloomer in a lot of ways. Until the past few episodes we wouldn’t have ranked him anywhere close to this spot; yet, he had an incredible one-on-one date and at this point, he feels like a serious contender! If nothing else, he’ll get an invite to Paradise after all of this if he wants one.

1. Nayte – Here’s the truth in our mind, though: Michelle has probably wanted to pick Nayte from the very start. There has been some drama around him (mostly due to Chris S.), and she’s eventually sided with Nayte every single time. We think at this point, it would take something incredibly shocking to get her to change her mind. It makes sense why she’s so into him: They have great chemistry and they seem to really understand each other on multiple levels.

Who do you think will get Michelle’s final rose on The Bachelorette?

