Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Skin of Her Teeth’

Despite us getting closer and closer to Christmas, Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 will air next week on Showtime. Not only that, but we’re getting little to no evidence that the show’s going to be slowing down when it comes to new episodes at all over the holidays!

The unfortunate thing is that there are only four installments left until we’re at the end of this story, and there is no indication yet that there will be a season 2 for this. Is it possible? Sure, but we have to figure out where things go in Iron Lake First. The title for the next episode is “Skin of Her Teeth,” and it will set the stage for everything.

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood video review right now! Take a look below to get a few more thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to then also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them.

To get some of the first details for what lies ahead, check out the full Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Dexter is worried that a serial killer may have set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. So, he turns from predator to protector… a role he’s not comfortable playing. Meanwhile Angela arrests someone from Iron Lake who may be the culprit of a cold case that is near and dear to her heart. Dexter and Harrison run into some more bumps in the road in their relationship, leading Harrison to turn to a very dangerous person as his father figure.

The “father figure” we’re certainly worried about right now is Kurt Caldwell, who we’ve seen get close to Dexter’s son already. Given that Harrison has his own version of a dark passenger, we don’t have to tell you just how potentially dangerous this could be.

Related – Be sure to get some other Dexter: New Blood updates

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing just that, remember to come back around for even more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







