Better Call Saul season 6: Is new post much ado about nothing?

As we prepare for Better Call Saul season 6 to premiere next year, we’ve clearly entered the phase where we’re all desperate for any scoop on what lies ahead. That’s even to the point where we’re looking for hints where none may actually exist.

For a good example of this very thing, why not take a look at the Twitter post below from Bob Odenkirk? In this, the actor behind Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman wishes a happy birthday to his co-star Patrick Fabian, while also sharing an image of a part of his hair bloodied-up. Is there anything to this at all?

Ultimately, we know there are a ton of people who think this is a sign that Howard Hamlin gets hurt during the final episodes, and it’s possible. However, it’s equally possible that is caught in the crossfire of someone else getting hurt. Or, it’s also possible that this is just Bob and Patrick trolling everyone. We don’t take this photo as evidence of anything other than the fact that these two are good friends and clearly enjoy working with one another. We’re hoping that there are some more scenes coming up for the two of them down the road, but we’ll have to wait and see in regards to some of that.

Fingers crossed that at some point in early 2022, we’ll get some news on a premiere date. We’d be shocked if the show comes back before the start of the spring.

What do you want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Is this picture hinting towards anything at all? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: AMC.)

