This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Chrissy Metz teases Kate, Toby, & more

We are sure that over the course of This Is Us season 6, you are probably going to see a number of happy moments. However, there’s no denying that there will be some heartbreaking ones, as well. This is a direct result of what we know is coming for Rebecca, plus what looks to be an inevitable divorce with Kate and Toby in the middle of it. In five years’ time, the character will be getting married to Phillip, and thus potentially begins a new chapter of her life.

Even though there is a LOT to pack into a pretty short period of time with this show, rest assured that some answers are still coming!

In a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chrissy dives further into what viewers can expect from the final episodes of the season, plus also how the show will tell the story of what happened with her and Chris Sullivan's characters. There are some early signs that are here already but in the end, you will see things start to get progressively worse.

In a new interview (watch below) on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chrissy dives further into what viewers can expect from the final episodes of the season, plus also how the show will tell the story of what happened with her and Chris Sullivan’s characters. There are some early signs that are here already but in the end, you will see things start to get progressively worse.

Ultimately, we hope that the remaining episodes tell the story of how divorce doesn’t mean the end of happiness for either one of these characters; even if Toby and Kate don’t end up together, they deserve to have the future of their choosing. We’re still really worried about Kate in the far future, given that we haven’t seen her in that particular timeline.

