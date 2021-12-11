Survivor 41 finale: Who are the likely returning players from this season?

As we get ourselves set for the Survivor 41 finale on CBS this weekend, let’s prepare by asking an all-important question: Who are the players most likely to return?

When we look at this season overall, we think it is a pretty strong one when it comes to its casting and we could see, depending on the plans for future seasons, a handful of them coming back. Luckily, a lot of the bigger personalities also made it fairly far.

New Survivor video! Check out what we’ve got below in terms of our take on this past episode. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

We’ve got the potential candidates divided into groups here — take a look at the breakdown below!

Locks to return

Shan Smith – Next time there’s an all-star season, she’ll be asked, and probably every time after that until she accepts. Not only did she play really hard, she was a fantastic narrator and had fun with the whole production. She’s the sort of contestant this show craves year in and year out.

Ricard Foyé – It’s ironic that these two were allies for most of the season and are also the season’s most captivating players. He’s charismatic, incredibly strategic, and a force in immunity challenges at the same time. There’s no doubt he will be asked back.

Possibilities

Xander Hastings – He’s extremely popular among mainstream viewers, but the only thing holding him back is that Survivor has no problem casting this archetype. He’ll be competing with a lot of other athletic young guys for spots in any returnee season.

Evvie Jagoda – A smart, well-reasoned, and very strategic player. She probably wouldn’t be the first person brought back, but it’s easy to imagine her on some sort of second-chance ballot a little ways down the road.

Deshawn Radden – If he makes it to final three and has a few more memorable moments in the game, he can increase his stock a little more. For now, he’s someone we have to at least consider as a candidate based on his personality and thirst for the game.

Longshots

Erika Casupanan – If she wins, or has an extremely compelling arc in the finale, we can see it. She’s held back mostly by being largely invisible early in the season, but maybe that’s because she had a lot of important stuff rom the hourglass twist onwards.

Tiffany Seely – She’s going to be underrated overtime for being hilarious and an entertaining part of this season. The #1 thing holding her back, unfortunately, is that she was voted out shortly after the merge.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to Survivor right now

Who do you want to see return for another season from Survivor 41?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







