9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 promo: Is Eddie’s future addressed?

As we await 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 airing this March, we know there’s one question everyone wants an answer to. What is going to happen when it comes to Eddie Diaz?

At the end of episode 10 earlier this week, we saw quite a shocking moment as the Eddie character admitted that he was ready to move forward — meaning, he’s probably not going to be a firefighter for the 118 in the immediate future.

Does this mean that Ryan Guzman is leaving the show? Hardly. We broke some of that down in a piece recently, as there does seem to be evidence that he is still filming episodes. (It’s either that or he is really trying to fake everyone out.) There’s a chance he could transition into being a different sort of first responder, or maybe even an arson investigator similar to what we’ve seen from Kelly Severide here and there on Chicago Fire.

At the moment, the main motivator for him considering his options is Christopher. He wants to make sure that he is there for him, and also that nothing happens to him on the job. We understand that; being a firefighter is extremely dangerous, and we’ve seen time and time again some of these characters be put into precarious positions in the field. If he wants to figure something else out for himself, we get it, and we hope that the show really explores some of that!

Unfortunately, they aren’t quite doing it in the season 5 episode 11 promo below — this is more of a generic teaser for the show’s March return plus a reminder that 9-1-1: Lone Star is going to be coming in the new year. That’s exciting, but so is the idea of answers. We just don’t have any to share at this particular moment in time.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

