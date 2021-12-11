Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 sneak peek: Why is the Governor back?

Tomorrow night will bring Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 to the Paramount Network and alongside that, it will bring a familiar face back into the fold.

So why is Governor Lynelle back at the ranch? That’s a great question, and one that the sneak peek below (via Men’s Health) also raises. The character shows up at the Dutton Ranch unannounced, which raises all sorts of big questions for Kevin Costner’s John. In his own words, she only turns up in this way when things are really good or really bad.

From the outside looking in, we’re more pessimistic at this point than optimistic, and there are some pretty significant reasons for that. Think in terms of everyone hungry for the ranch’s land. While it seems like Market Equities is at bay at the moment, especially with Beth working for them, that may only be true for so long. Also, there are some issues that he doesn’t know about like Garrett Randall, but we’re not altogether sure the Governor knows about them, either.

While we know that the Governor and John have a personal history to go along with their professional one, we don’t exactly think Lynelle is there for a standard chit-chat. Whatever happens here could set the stage for everything that is coming within the next few episodes. We are slowly inching towards the end of the season, and if the finale this time around is like any that we’ve seen as of late, it’s fair to expect all sorts of fireworks. Even though we technically have not heard about a season 5 renewal yet, that feels more or less like a sure thing. We mostly just wonder why the network is waiting so long in order to confirm it.

