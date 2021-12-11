The Voice finale rankings: Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten the favorites

On Monday night you’re going to have a chance to see The Voice season 21 finale officially kick off — but who is going to win?

Let’s start things off here by setting the table: There are five acts still left in this competition, and they include four solo artists and one trio. Ariana Grande’s team is officially done, but you still have two from Team Blake, one from Team Legend, and two from Team Kelly. This show be a fun showdown!

So who is in the best spot right now? Let’s go ahead and break some of that down in our latest rankings.

5. Jershika Maple – Without a doubt, she’s done an incredible job of making it this far in the competition. However, she’s also been in danger multiple times and we don’t see a path where John Legend’s fantastic vocalist can find a way into the top three, let alone the title.

4. Hailey Mia – Personally, we’d have her a spot higher on the list, but we tend to bump up contestants on Team Blake and down contestants everywhere else (in this case, Team Kelly). In Hailey’s case, The Voice isn’t really about the now. What she needs from this show is industry connections so that in a couple of years, she can come out with a killer debut album. She’s really young and shouldn’t rush anything.

3. Paris Winningham – Like we said, Team Blake members get a slight bump. We think he’ll sneak into the top three, but we wish there were some more signature moments or surprises from him over the past few weeks.

2. Wendy Moten – While it’s unlikely anyone’s going to unseat Girl Named Tom at this point, Wendy easily has the best chance. She’d had fantastic performances, a great story, and she also has Blake on her side as a coach. Typically audiences do prefer solo acts to duos or trios, so you can’t rule out a last-minute upset here.

1. Girl Named Tom – They’re strong enough to overcome not being on Team Blake, and they’re talented enough to have a widespread following. They’re by far the most discussed act left on the season, and all they need is a solid night on Monday to secure the title.

