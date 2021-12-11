The Blacklist season 9: Is door open for Megan Boone – flashback return?

As we dive further into the future of The Blacklist season 9, let’s go ahead and have a discussion about the past, shall we?

A few episodes ago, and we didn’t think that we’d be having some sort of conversation about whether or not Megan Boone would be back as Elizabeth Keen. It felt like there was no real way to make that work, since the character is dead and there isn’t a whole lot of story still to tell here.

New The Blacklist video! If you want to watch our full review for this past episode, take a look at that below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates; there are more coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

However, did the events of this past installment change things at all? There is a serious case to be made for a Liz flashback all of a sudden. Based on her fingerprint being on the letter that Reddington left for Dembe to give to her, it feels as though she read it prior to her death. How did that happen? There’s a case to be made that he showed it to her before she was outside the restaurant, but there wasn’t a lot of time to make that happen, let alone for Liz to clue in Agnes on some of what she saw.

A flashback could clear things up a great deal, and maybe also explain further how Dembe internalized this betrayal of Reddington’s trust — it could be a reason why the rift ended up existing between these two in the first place. There is a good bit of content to explore here in a short period of time!

The catch is, of course, now knowing if Megan would be available or interested in a return. That’s something we’d have to wait and see on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including more updates on what lies ahead

Do you think there’s a chance at a Liz Keen return moving forward into The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







