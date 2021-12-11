Kate McKinnon returning to Saturday Night Live this weekend! New promo

For everyone who has been desperate to see Kate McKinnon back on Saturday Night Live, we come bearing awesome news!

If you look to the promo below, you can see the longtime cast member back alongside this week’s host/musical guest Billie Eilish. For those unaware, Kate has been off working on a Joe Exotic project over the past several months, which has kept her from appearing in any sketches. SNL hasn’t exactly offered up a lot of updates over the past several weeks as to when she would be back; instead, the promo itself is the big reveal!

Given that Kate has been gone for SO long, we have a good feeling that the writers are going to try and include her in as many sketches as possible. Don’t be surprised if there are a few iconic sketches that turn up over the course of this hour, whether it be the alien abduction or one of Kate’s iconic Weekend Update characters. There is SO much for her to pull from, depending on what she and the team behind the scenes decide!

In general, don’t be surprised if a few other SNL mainstays are gone for periods of time this season, as well. It’s one of the ways that Lorne Michaels has worked to ensure that he can keep people for longer than he did in the past; he allows his cast to work on other projects, while at the same time having them come back to do sketches when they are free to do so.

This weekend’s Eilish episode is one of two that is going to be airing through the rest of the calendar year; you are also going to have a chance to see Paul Rudd return to the show for the annual Christmas Special.

